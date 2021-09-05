Man and woman from Wigan die in Drybeck van crash
Two people have died in a van crash on a road in Cumbria, police have said.
Officers were called to the B6260 near Drybeck at about 07:40 BST on Sunday after reports of a one-vehicle crash involving a Citroen Berlingo van.
The van was found off the road and the male driver, 24, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan, and a woman passenger, 20, from Golborne, Wigan, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is being investigated, Cumbria Police said.
