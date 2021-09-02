Barrow Fudstock festival: Woman hurt on ride in 'serious but stable' condition
- Published
The condition of a woman critically injured in an incident involving a fairground ride has improved, police have said.
She had been on the ride at the Fudstock festival in Cavendish Park in Barrow, Cumbria on Saturday evening.
Cumbria Police said she was now in a "serious but stable" condition in Royal Preston Hospital.
A 20-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman also seriously hurt have been discharged from hospital.
The man is also believed to have been on the ride.
Cumbria Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are conducting a joint investigation into what happened.
A spokesperson for the HSE said it was unable to comment other than to confirm its investigation aimed to identify how the incident happened, prevent it happening again and identify any breaches of legislation.
Organisers of the community event said there had been about 3,000 people there at the time.
The festival was set up in 2018 in memory of 38-year-old Richard Thorne from Barrow - known as Fud - who died from bowel cancer and had dreamt of creating a festival in his hometown.
It has raised and donated £60,000 to St Mary's Hospice in Ulverston, which cared for him before he died.
