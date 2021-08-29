BBC News

Fudstock festival: Three injured in Barrow fairground ride incident

image sourceCumbria Police
image captionEmergency crews were called to the scene on Saturday evening

One person has been critically injured and two others seriously hurt after an incident at a fairground ride during a festival in Cumbria.

It happened at Fudstock, which was being held at Cavendish Park, Barrow, on Saturday at around 20:30 BST.

Two of those injured were reported to have been on a ride at the time, with two females and a male taken to Furness General Hospital, Cumbria Police said.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

One of the female casualties is in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

The second female and a male sustained serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

No further details about those who have been injured have been released.

Police, ambulance, fire and air ambulance teams attended the scene, and a cordon has been put in place at the site.

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was making inquiries.

