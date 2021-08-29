Fudstock festival: Three injured in Barrow fairground ride incident
One person has been critically injured and two others seriously hurt after an incident at a fairground ride during a festival in Cumbria.
It happened at Fudstock, which was being held at Cavendish Park, Barrow, on Saturday at around 20:30 BST.
Two of those injured were reported to have been on a ride at the time, with two females and a male taken to Furness General Hospital, Cumbria Police said.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
One of the female casualties is in a critical condition in hospital, police said.
The second female and a male sustained serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
No further details about those who have been injured have been released.
Police, ambulance, fire and air ambulance teams attended the scene, and a cordon has been put in place at the site.
A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the incident and was making inquiries.
