Cumbria tourism boss warns test plea may hit bookings
- Published
A plea to visitors to take lateral flow tests before coming to Cumbria may impact bookings at a "crucial time", a tourist chief has warned.
The area's director of public health Colin Cox said tourists should ensure they were virus-free as a "courtesy" after a spike of cases in Eden.
However, Alison Magee-Barker, of AJ Lakes Consultancy said such a move could "put people off".
Mr Cox said the county was "stable" with an average of 200 new cases a day.
He said the spike in Eden had been linked to a school prom in Kirkby Stephen in early-August with at least 10 confirmed cases.
However, he confirmed the Appleby Horse Fair, which attracts thousands of visitors to the county earlier this month had not led to a spike in cases.
'Fight for guests'
Ms Magee-Barker, who works with tourism and hospitality firms, said asking visitors to take tests could result in a loss of business at a crucial time.
She said: "Potentially it could put people off and we're coming up to a winter season where we really fight for guests.
"We've had such a hard time in the hospitality industry over the last 18 months with restrictions and guidelines. This could be another nail in the coffin.
"Yes, it would be quite handy to make sure we could keep our county safe. However, who is going to police it?
"We've already had 'Freedom Day' and the releasing of restrictions yet we're then forcing them on again."
The latest virus case rate in Eden stands at 387 infections per 100,000 people, double the figure of the previous week, Mr Cox said.
"Please come because it's a beautiful place and you'll have a lovely time, but if you're coming here please do test before you travel," Mr Cox said.
"Take a lateral flow test to make sure you're clear of the virus as a courtesy and I would say this to people in Cumbria to do the same if they are travelling outside the area.
"When you're here, look after the countryside and respect other people. Carry on wearing masks in public places."
It is unclear how much of an impact tourists have had on the infection rate in Eden, and Mr Cox said the "pattern" had not been repeated in other popular areas such as South Lakeland.
