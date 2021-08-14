Appleby horse fair: Violence threat prompts increased police response
Police plan to use armed officers and extended search powers at an annual event with a history of disorder.
Cumbria Constabulary has implemented a Section 60 order, which allows stop and search without "reasonable grounds", during the Appleby Horse Fair.
The force said it had received information about people "intent on causing serious violence as part of feuds between different groups".
Supt Matt Kennerley said this "will not be tolerated".
Orders made under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 usually apply in a defined area during a specific time period, often when police believe serious violence is likely.
Supt Kennerley said the order was intended to keep people safe and was one of a number of measures being implemented.
"In addition, people are likely to see armed police in the Appleby area to allow such officers to respond swiftly and effectively to any potential situation that arises," he said.
"Anyone who is seeking to come to the fair to act violently is no friend to those of us - including Appleby people and the Gypsy and Traveller people - who wish for the horse fair to be an enjoyable and safe environment for all."
The order will last until 00:30 BST on Sunday.
