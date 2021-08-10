Lakeland Wildlife Oasis: Breeding hopes in zoo's road trip
A Cumbrian zoo is hoping a road trip to Scotland now Covid rules have eased will boost its breeding programme.
Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, near Milnthorpe, will be collecting a female cotton top tamarin from Edinburgh Zoo to introduce to one of its lone males.
The zoo says as the primate is one of the world's most endangered species, captive breeding programmes are essential for its survival.
The keeper will then head to Dundee to pick up two Scottish wildcats.
These two females will then be joined by males, as part of a new breeding programme for the critically-endangered species.
The charity and visitor attraction weathered lockdown with the help of public support and has since reopened.
However, manager Chris Lusby said that as members of the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme, it had been "frustrating to have to put years of careful research, partnership and planning on hold".
'Patter of tiny paws'
The zoo is hoping the new cotton top tamarin will be a mate for one of its lone males - "Mr Spencer" - and as they prefer to live in family groups, and say a "private retreat" had been built for the soon-to-be couple.
Regarding the arrival of the Scottish wildcats, Mr Lusby said: "Endangered wildlife doesn't always mean big or exotic, like rhinos or the zoo's own snow leopards - some British species are just as endangered, and just as stunning.
"More people have seen a lion in the flesh than a Scottish wildcat, so introducing these magnificent felines to the zoo for the first time will give many people a unique opportunity.
"And, of course, we've everything crossed for the future patter of tiny paws."
