Funding boost to unearth Carlisle's Roman past
- Published
A project to unearth more of Carlisle's Roman history is to go ahead after a Heritage Lottery funding boost.
The remains of a bath house were uncovered in 2017 during work to move Carlisle Cricket Club's pavilion that was damaged during Storm Desmond.
The £99,900 grant will enable a 28-day excavation at the site in Stanwix, involving local volunteers and professional archaeologists.
There will also be an 18-month programme of exhibitions and events.
'Great fillip'
Stanwix is the site of the largest fort on Hadrian's Wall, and finds from the excavation in 2017 suggest Carlisle was, for a period of time, the centre of the imperial court.
Carlisle City Council leader John Mallinson said: "We have a rich Roman history and we're delighted that this funding will enable us to discover even more about Carlisle's past.
"This will be very much a community project and we'll be asking for volunteers to sign up to take part in the archaeological dig."
Michael Rayson, chairman of Carlisle Cricket Club, said: "We are elated that the Roman archaeology site on our grounds is to be revisited.
"This will be a great fillip for the city of Carlisle."
