Soldier seriously injured at Warcop training camp in Cumbria
- Published
A soldier has been seriously injured at an Army training camp in Cumbria.
The incident happened at Warcop Training Area near Appleby on Friday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.
It said the soldier was receiving treatment in hospital for "serious injuries" but could not disclose the circumstances of how they were wounded.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said an investigation had begun into what happened and the injured soldier and their family were receiving support.
An Army spokesperson said: "On Friday 30 July an incident took place at the Warcop Training Area which resulted in a soldier sustaining serious injuries.
"As the matter is currently under investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further."
Warcop Training Area, located in the North Pennines Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is a live firing range used six-and-a-half days a week predominately by the Infantry Training Centre at Catterick, North Yorkshire.
It is also used by various other regular and Army Reserve units, the MoD states on its website.
