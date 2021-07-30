Two men jailed for inhumane crimes at Carlisle car wash
Two men have been jailed for running a modern slavery ring at a car wash in Carlisle.
Defrim Paci, 42, of Nottinghamshire, and Sitar Ali, 33, of Carlisle, brought Romanian workers to the UK and made them work long hours for little pay.
Carlisle Crown Court had heard evidence from four men forced to work in "horrible" conditions where they suffered burns from the chemicals used.
Paci was jailed for 45 months and Ali for 39 months.
Paci, a 42-year-old father-of-four, led a criminal plot to exploit employees at Shiny car wash on Warwick Road.
Some of them were left with only £20 in their weekly pay packet despite working 11 hours a day, six days a week.
Wage slips overstated pay and understated the working hours of workers who suffered sore feet, cracked hands and exhaustion.
Ali managed the Shiny site, denying the men proper breaks and days off.
Some of the victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, spoke of their skin being "burned" by "toxic" cleaning chemicals, and of receiving no protective clothing.
Despite their denials, Paci, of Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and Ali, of Adelaide Street, Carlisle, were each convicted of two modern slavery offences committed over a 15-month period during 2016 and 2017.
'Lose all trust'
Ali was also found guilty of possessing criminal property, after £16,000 was found in his car when police began making arrests during their investigation.
One of the victims said in an impact statement: "The experience I went through while working at the car wash in Carlisle caused me to lose all trust in humans.
"I was treated like a piece of garbage by those running the place and this caused me extreme stress there and long-term anxiety afterwards."
Another said the ordeal was "the most horrible experience I have been through in my entire life".
Judge Nicholas Barker said during sentencing it was necessary to show such offending "will not be tolerated by the courts".
