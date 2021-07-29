Flimby student killed by car in Huddersfield hoped to be maths teacher
- Published
A student who was killed by a car after watching England's Euro 2020 final dreamed of being a maths teacher, his family have said.
Oliver Pryde, 18, was struck by a vehicle in Huddersfield, where he was studying, on 12 July.
Mr Pryde, from Flimby in Cumbria, was days away from returning home to celebrate his 19th birthday.
Two men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.
Mr Pryde, the eldest of four children, was in his first year studying maths at Huddersfield University when he was struck on Penistone Road in Kirkburton.
"We have all been left devastated by his tragic and untimely death, just five days before he was due to come home for the summer and 18 days before his 19th birthday," his family said in a statement released through Cumbria Police.
The family said: "He went out to support his country in the Euros and he never made it home.
"Our lives will never be the same again.
"We will miss him ranting about football and his beloved Manchester United and his corny jokes that he found hilarious.
"Oliver went off to university to study maths; he hoped to become a maths teacher and teach secondary aged pupils.
"He really found himself at university and loved the life he had made with his new friends and flatmates, he spoke of them as if they were family.
"We were so proud of him for living his dream."
His funeral will be held at 11:00 BST on 5 August at the sports hall of his secondary school, Netherhall School in Maryport, followed by burial in Flimby cemetery and then a wake in Flimby Club.
"All are welcome to join us and celebrate Oliver's short life," his family said, adding: "Please feel free to wear whatever you feel comfortable wearing."
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.