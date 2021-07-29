Parton landslide forces families from their homes
- Published
Ten families have been evacuated from their homes after a landslide.
Cracks began to appear in the hill behind houses on Main Street in the village of Parton in west Cumbria.
It followed heavy rain in the area and residents reported seeing two places where the earth had moved.
As investigations are carried out, the council said it was likely the main route through the village would be closed for six months.
Cumbria County Council issued the emergency order stopping traffic from using Main Street because of "the likelihood of danger to the public, as a result of a landslide".
Experts are assessing the area to try and decide if it is safe for those who were evacuated to return to their homes.
Six families were told to leave at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday and a further four homes were evacuated an hour later as a precaution.
All the affected properties are close to St Bridget's School.
Cumbria Police has asked people to avoid the area while a number of agencies carry out their investigations.
