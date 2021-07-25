BBC News

Crummock Water: Body found in lake believed to be missing man

image captionPolice said a man in his 30s from London got into difficulties in Crummock Water on 16 July

A body recovered from water in the Lake District is believed to be that of a man who went missing a week ago.

Emergency services have been searching Crummock Water since a man, believed to be in his 30s and from London, got into difficulties on 16 July.

The body was found on Saturday but formal identification has not taken place, Cumbria Constabulary said.

The Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) has urged people to take care in open water after a spate of UK drownings.

Police divers, mountain rescue volunteers, a coastguard team, firefighters and the ambulance service were all involved in the search at Crummock Water.

