Whitehaven ex-soldier jailed after cocaine found in glovebox
A cocaine supply "middle manager" caught with almost three-quarters of a kilo of the class A drug in his car's glovebox has been jailed for six years.
Ex-soldier Haythem Magdy Selim, 42, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, was stopped on 18 May due to an apparent irregularity with his number plate.
Officers searched the vehicle and found the drug, potentially worth £72,000 at street level, in three large bags.
Selim pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.
Carlisle Crown Court was told on the evening he was pulled over, near the village of Braithwaite, near Keswick, he had claimed he was returning from Accrington to buy a spare part for his vehicle, but appeared "nervous and agitated".
Along with the drugs, almost £400 cash was found elsewhere in the car.
'Drug debt pressure'
As part of the investigation, incriminating WhatsApp chat found on a phone seized by police showed he was involved in drug supply, while telecoms and road camera data showed he had made almost a dozen trips between his native Whitehaven and Liverpool in different vehicles, the court heard.
Selim had registered five cars in his name at various times in the period before the stoppage, which the prosecution said "was a process to detract from using the same vehicle and it being detected on a regular basis".
Selim, of Irt Avenue and previously of good character, was said to have committed the crime under pressure while owing a drug debt which, his lawyer said, "was simply not going away".
Sentencing, Recorder Andrew Nuttall said: "The supply of class A drugs, you will appreciate, is always serious.
"This was not one supply but many. You have been involved in at least 11 trips."
