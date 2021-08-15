Railroad to recovery: Trains and trowels put former addicts back on track
By Francesca Williams
BBC News
- Published
Before the pandemic, a group of recovering addicts took part in a unique rehabilitation project, sprucing up a tiny train station in rural Cumbria. But lockdown, tiers and restrictions meant that, for the past year, the branch line stop has had to fend for itself.
On a gloriously sunny June day back in 2019 Phil was nearing the end of his therapy.
Initially, he had balked at the idea of gardening as a means of recuperation but he had come to regard the weeding, planting, painting and mending as "a bit of peace after a lot of chaos".
For some of the recovering drug users and alcoholics on this scheme, a trip to Green Road station would once have been like a journey to another world.
It lies on the Cumbrian Coast Line which skirts the Irish Sea within feet of the beach. The views along the way are stunning and the destination a haven of tranquillity.
Many of those making the weekly train trip from Stanfield House, a Turning Point-run rehabilitation centre in Workington, had come from places significantly less peaceful.
The beauty of the rural location and the satisfaction of doing something useful had previously seemed alien to them.
Project team leader Emma Pooley regards the regular journeys to Green Road as part of the therapy.
"Yes, you've maybe been on a train a million times, but when was the last time you were on it sober?" she tells her clients.
When we meet on the station platform she is trying to identify a plant that has mysteriously appeared.
She decides the newcomer, possibly a sunflower, must have been donated by someone in the little village nearby. The locals, rather than shunning the project, had embraced it and been keen to join in, Emma said.
While she inspected the plant, a young man with a worried expression hovered behind her, holding a cup full of brown paint.
It is Nathan, who at only 22 was one of the youngest on the programme.
His job was to paint a picture on a roller blind, but he was finding excuses: he did not know how to draw a hill, he said, and he would run out of paint.
Emma explained many of those involved lacked confidence because they had always been told they were incapable.
Nathan had gravitated towards addicts because they could be very accepting, according to Emma.
Being accepted as you are can be dangerously attractive, she said, even if it brings danger.
For some of the men involved, Green Road was the first time they had worked outdoors and they were not keen.
"They didn't see the value in it until they actually got here," said Kate Rimmer, then leader of the support team.
But they were not given a choice. It was compulsory, an integral part of the healing.
Much to the surprise of some, they learned to love it and found a camaraderie, Kate said.
Even Phil, the 30-something sceptic, had taken others under his wing and shown them the ropes.
"I've learnt to like it," he laughed. "It's just confidence building, isn't it? It's just a start back. Getting on the trains again, just getting ready for work again afterwards."
The men who tended to the station had been unable to care for themselves, with lives consumed by drugs, alcohol dependency, depression, anxiety, psychosis and schizophrenia.
There had been homelessness, crime and "cyclical prison sentences" but Emma stressed they saw "every walk of life" on the scheme.
Managers, undergraduates, solicitors and brick-layers have all passed through the scheme.
They even had a botanist once, which was particularly handy for gardening, Emma joked.
"The mix is amazing and how these guys bond regardless of backgrounds is outstanding."
The work also helps the men to sleep well. For most of the Stanfield House residents a life mired by drugs and alcohol has broken their natural sleep pattern.
"When they come in they really struggle with sleep, which is detrimental to their emotional and mental health," Emma said.
"Rehab is hard. So a day like this where you're sat on a train, looking at the beautiful surroundings all the way down, doing a piece of work here, having something to be proud of, the fresh air, the journey - they always sleep on a Thursday."
The hour-and-a-quarter journey to Green Road allowed a time to pause and reflect on the world outside the train window.
Dean looked forward to it each week. "It's really nice scenery: the coast line all the way along, the mountains on the other side - it's nice," he said.
Kate believed it brought something integral to the rehabilitation. "I've worked in substance misuse and homelessness services for around 10 years and I've never known an initiative like this," she said.
"What it brings to our residents is a sense of freedom, a sense of peace and a sense of normalisation.
"It's seeing the sea, the fells and birds that they've never seen before, watching the lambs play in the spring."
The idea came to Laurence Hillard, former chair of the Cumbrian Coast Community Rail Partnership, as he watched a group of Stanfield House residents repainting a fence at another railway station.
"You can't get anything more mundane than painting a fence," he said. But the effect was clear: those involved felt they were doing something good, giving something back.
"We realised then just how much this whole concept could help the rehabilitation process."
The project has been welcomed by those living nearby, some have even provided the men with tea and biscuits as they worked.
In fact there had been "no negative reaction whatsoever" from the community, Mr Hillard said.
Jack Giles, 82, who lives up the road the station, said the work had been "greatly appreciated" by local people.
"We are just delighted that the station hasn't been allowed to go to wrack and ruin," he said before the pandemic took hold.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has highlighted the project in its community rail strategy as a beacon of diversity and inclusion.
A spokesperson said it "helped improve lives, stations and their local communities, and we fully support train operators and the charity sector working together on such innovative schemes".
Schemes where criminals "pay back" through community work at stations are well established, but including labour as part of rehabilitation therapy is unique.
It was the nature of rehab that meant the residents were well adapted to face the pandemic's restrictions, Emma told me, two years after we first met. They already worked within firm rules and curfews and were "very accepting of it".
Restricted visits to Green Road had continued for a while in 2020 but the ban on non-essential public transport travel brought the project to a halt.
Stanfield House residents lost their therapeutic journey and the freedom their free train passes had given them.
Untended, the station has become overgrown. "Nature has just taken over," Emma said.
But the new cohort of residents appreciate the "blank canvas" and the chance to try new things.
"When it was under control I think you were quite, OK, we'll just do weeding," she says.
"It's actually quite fresh to start again."
Some names have been withheld to protect the identities of those taking part in the project.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk