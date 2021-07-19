Carlisle river-death boy named as Mohammad Abdul Hamid
A teenager who died after going into a river at the weekend has been identified by police.
Sixteen-year-old Mohammad Abdul Hamid, known as Hamid, got into difficulties in the River Eden at Rickerby Park in Carlisle at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
His body was pulled from the water near Stoney Holme.
The family of the teenager, who lived in the city, are receiving support from officers, Cumbria Police said.
