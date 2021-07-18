Rescue teams search Crummock Water and River Eden for missing boy and man
Two separate searches are continuing in Cumbria for people who went missing in a river and a lake.
In Carlisle, emergency services are looking for a teenage boy who went into the River Eden at Rickerby Park on Saturday evening.
Cumbria Police says underwater specialists have now been called in.
On Crummock Water, the search is still ongoing for a man in his 30s from London, who got into difficulties in the lake on Friday afternoon.
Police said roads in the area, which had been closed during the operation, have now been reopened.