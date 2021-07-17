Crummock Water: Search for man in lake enters second day
The search for a person who got into difficulty in a lake in the Lake District has resumed for a second day.
Emergency services were called to Crummock Water on Friday afternoon and the operation was paused at 23:00 BST.
Police divers have now joined mountain rescue volunteers, a coastguard team, firefighters and the ambulance service.
Cumbria Police said the person they are searching for is a man, in his 30s, from London.
People are being asked to avoid the area as a number of roads have been closed and are likely to remain so for some time.
A force spokesman said: "The closures are at Lorton Junction, B5289/B5292 and the B5289/ Newlands Pass.
"We are asking for those affected by the disruption to be patient as searches are expected to be ongoing for the foreseeable."
