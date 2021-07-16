Penrith man took Viagra and condoms to meet '13-year-old'
A man who took condoms and Viagra to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl was caught in a police sting.
Thomas George Thompson was told her age but swiftly made lewd suggestions and sexual remarks in an online chat, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
The 58-year-old married father arranged a meeting in a Derby retail park in May but was instead confronted by police.
Thompson, of Holyoake Terrace, Penrith, was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty.
He admitted attempting to meet a girl under 16 following sexual grooming, arranging a child sex offence and two counts of making indecent images of a child.
Full admission
At the retail park Thompson was found by officers from Cumbria Police to have a packet of condoms and Viagra tablets.
Officers also discovered more than 30 illegal images of children, mainly girls aged 10 to 16, on his laptop, along with emails confirming hotel bookings for the date he was caught.
The court was told Thompson, now living in Hala Road, Lancaster, had fully admitted what he had done and had since lost his job and become estranged from his wife of 32 years.
It heard he had sought treatment which would not be available in custody.
Recorder Kate Bex QC handed him a two-year jail term, suspended for 24 months.
Thompson must also complete a rehabilitation requirement and 200 hours' unpaid work, and must sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.
Det Sgt Tracey Nimmo, of Cumbria Police's Cyber and Digital Crime Unit, said she hoped the sentence gave "a clear warning to other offenders".
"I would like to offer reassurance that we are committed to doing everything within our power to protect children and vulnerable people," she said.
