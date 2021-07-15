Cumbria firefighter admits stealing equipment worth £50,000
- Published
A former firefighter has admitted stealing service equipment worth more than £50,000.
Michael Todhunter pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court to taking the kit between January 2003 and May last year.
The former Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service crew manager also admitted the theft of 14 half-face mask respirators between April 2019 and October 2020.
The court heard the 50-year-old, from Cockermouth, then tried to sell the respirators.
Sean Harkin, defending, said Todhunter was of "previous good character".
"He is at risk of custody, clearly, but a community order or a suspended [prison] sentence could be an alternative to custody," he told the court.
The case was adjourned pending the preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report.
Todhunter, of Laureates Lane, was bailed to return to court for sentence on 20 August when the full details of his offences will be disclosed.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.