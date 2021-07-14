Duddon Valley: Broadband subscriber shortage puts scheme in doubt
High-speed broadband in a rural valley is in doubt after not an enough households signed up for the scheme.
So far only 125 homes out of the 350 homes in the Duddon Valley in Cumbria needed to make the installation viable have registered an interest.
Broadband for the Rural North (B4RN) said households in Broughton and Kirkby have until 24 September to act.
Matt Brereton, county councillor for High Furness, said: "The department for culture, media and sport has extra funding for rural areas to receive high-speed broadband and will release funding to B4RN to lay the cables if enough interest is there."
B4RN has connected more than 7,000 properties in Cumbria, mostly in the north west, to full-fibre gigabit broadband since 2011.
Mr Brereton said people need to register an interest now before they lose the opportunity to qualify for a voucher worth up to £3,500 per home or £7,000 per business.
Stewart Young, leader of Cumbria County Council, said: "Groups such as B4RN are playing a vital role supporting business and residents in rural communities to gain access to high-speed, affordable and reliable digital connectivity.
"The economic and social benefits of high-speed internet connections have been proven doubly important during the Covid-19 restrictions," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
