Worker wins £900k after fall at Lakes holiday park
- Published
A worker severely injured in a fall has won £900,000 after a Lake District holiday park was found to be at fault.
Ex-Preston city councillor Danny Gallagher suffered a brain injury in 2016 after falling down steps on to concrete at Crake Valley in Coniston.
The 61-year-old, who worked as a warden but now needs round-the-clock help, won his case after a court found the park was at fault because of a faulty step.
The holiday park has been approached for a comment.
Mr Gallagher had been leaving for work as the park's warden when he fell down the stairs outside the lodge where he lived and landed on concrete.
Paul Brown, of Newcastle-based Burnetts Solicitors, said nosing on one of the steps to make it non-slip had become detached.
After being discovered, Mr Gallagher was airlifted to the Royal Preston Hospital and underwent an emergency craniotomy to remove part of his skull.
He remained in a coma for several days.
Mr Gallagher, formerly Liberal Democrat leader of Preston City Council, regained consciousness and began to show signs of progress.
However, Mr Brown said the impact of his injuries on Mr Gallagher's quality of life had been devastating, including long-term problems with walking, co-ordination and speech.
'Fiercely contested'
The father of two, who has no memory of the fall, is undergoing physiotherapy in the hope that he will be able to walk again.
Mr Brown said: "This was a case which was fiercely contested throughout, and I am delighted for Mr Gallagher and his family that we have brought it to a successful conclusion.
"No stone was unturned during this investigative process and we were able to secure the terms of this settlement as a direct result of the evidence we obtained.
"The award of damages will allow Mr Gallagher to be financially secure for the rest of his life and purchase a suitable bungalow whilst accessing the ongoing treatment and support he needs."
Mr Brown said he now relied on his daughters to care for him and "keep his spirits up".
Daughter Daniella Wallace said: "This has been an extremely difficult and stressful time for the family, but hopefully Dad can now live his life as independently as possible in a home of his own with the support and care that he needs."