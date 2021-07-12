Kendal bypass plan moves a step closer
Plans for a new bypass around Kendal have moved a step closer after the government agreed to fund a study.
Cumbria County Council wants a new road connecting the A591 Windermere Road and A6 Shap Road to the north of the town.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has agreed to fund the development of an "outline business case" for the road.
The council said it would alleviate traffic problems in the Lake District town and was "essential to the local economy".
The county council, South Lakeland District Council and Kendal Town Council developed an early business case which was accepted by the DfT.
The next stage will be looking at route options, environmental assessment, public consultation and identification of a preferred route, a county council spokesman said.
Keith Little, Cumbria County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "The proposed new road would support the delivery of future strategic growth in Kendal and improve access to existing employment areas as well as reduce congestion and increase network resilience within the town centre.
"It would also ensure that, when the M6 is closed between junctions 36 and 39, diverted traffic has an alternative route and won't need to travel through Kendal town centre."
Peter Thornton, deputy leader of Cumbria County Council, said the new road would be "essential to the people of Kendal and the local economy".
