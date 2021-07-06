Newton Rigg College farm sale will promote outdoor learning
A educational charity is taking over a farm in Cumbria to secure the future of "learning from the land" after the closure of an agricultural college.
Newton Rigg in Penrith had been deemed financially unviable and last-ditch attempts to find a buyer for it failed.
The Ernest Cook Trust has now agreed a deal with owners Askham Bryan to buy Low Beckside at Mungrisdale, which forms part of the campus.
It hopes to take over in time to welcome some students in the new term.
The trust said it had a "lifelong approach to outdoor learning that covers schools, skills and communities".
It would operate the farm alongside training schemes, apprenticeships, educational visits, workshops and open days.
The trust's chief executive Dr Victoria Edwards said it was unfortunate that as a small charity, the trust was not in a position to save more of the college.
She said: "This was as far as we could stretch, but we really feel that getting the practical side of learning outdoors going we can at least help all those young people that are keen to be land based from now on."
