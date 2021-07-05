Two killed in Cockermouth car and tractor collision
- Published
Two people have died in a collision between a tractor and a car in Cumbria.
Emergency services were called to the A66/A595 Fitz roundabout, near Cockermouth, early on Saturday.
The driver of the Ford S-Max, Shaun Milburn, 34, and passenger Michelle Pattinson, 42, both of Maryport, died at the scene.
Three other passengers who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The tractor driver, a local 20-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries.
Cumbria Police appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 05:50 BST.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.