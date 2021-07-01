Lorry driver sentenced for killing cyclist in Carlisle
A lorry driver who killed a cyclist on a roundabout has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Neil Gass, 48, drove into Mike Seminara, 71, on Cargo roundabout in Carlisle in March 2018.
Jurors at Carlisle Crown Court found him not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving but he later admitted the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.
Gass was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months.
The court heard Mr Seminara, a grandfather from Wetheral, was out for a ride on his electric bike when he approached the roundabout along the A689 at about 10:00 BST on 29 March 2018.
Gass, who was travelling from Longtown to Workington, was behind the cyclist and driving a lorry laden with logs, the court heard.
He assumed Mr Seminara was heading towards the same exit as him, the second off the roundabout, but it transpired the cyclist, who entered the roundabout in the left hand lane, was planning to take the third exit, the court heard.
Gass, of Prior Avenue, Canonbie, accepted making a "careless assumption" in a "split-second" about the cyclist's planned route, starting an overtake believing he had enough room to pass.
A police expert was asked during Gass's trial what the trucker could have done to avoid a collision, and replied that would have been to "slow down and stay behind the cyclist".
'Absolutely devastated'
In a statement read to the court, Mr Seminara's wife of 56 years, Joyce, said she missed her husband "every day".
She said: "All the family have had a difficult time coming to terms with Mike's death as he was always willing to help anyone and he had a great sense of humour.
"Mike lost his life because of a careless driver and I would like that to mean something."
Gass, who the court heard was an experienced HGV driver, was "upset and shocked" at the scene and "absolutely devastated" by Mr Seminara's death.
"That will live with me for the rest of my life," he said.
Gass was also banned from driving for 15 months and must complete a supervision requirement and online driver awareness course.
