Penrith man admitted having child sexual abuse images
A man who confessed to having memory cards with child sex abuse images when police went to check on his welfare has been given a community order.
Officers visited Matthew Peter David Chewter from Penrith after concerns were raised about his mental health.
The 30-year-old, of Albert Street, was delusional and suggested he had a bomb, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Chewter told police he had hidden three memory cards, which were found inside a cupboard in April last year.
The cards contained four indecent images of children in the most serious category A, 14 in category C and more than 100 of extreme pornography.
Chewter admitted making and possessing illicit material.
Smartphone destroyed
The judge heard he was heavily dependent on alcohol at the time, and suffering from significant mental health difficulties.
Concluding from a probation service assessment and psychiatric report that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation. recorder Richard Archer imposed a three-year community order.
This would help Chewter with his health issues, aim to achieve rehabilitation and prevent him from committing further crimes, he said.
Chewter must register his address and other details with police for five years and had access to the internet restricted.
The memory cards and Chewter's smartphone will be destroyed.
