Mawbray's Lowther Arms reopens after villagers raise £250,000
A village's only pub has reopened after residents raised £250,000 to buy it.
The Lowther Arms, at Mawbray in Cumbria, had been closed since December 2018.
That prompted villagers to launch a community group selling shares to raise the funds to purchase it.
Christopher Atkinson, chairman of the Lowther Arms Community Project (LACP), described it as the "beating heart of the village" and said he was delighted it was throwing its doors open again.
"Since the 1980s we've lost a petrol station and a shop and cafe, so the pub was the last service in the village.
"It's been quite challenging as we're a small village with about 50 houses, but we've had a lot of support from other community pubs across the country and from a national charity called the Plunkett Foundation."
Through the LACP, people were given the opportunity to invest between £300 and £30,000 with shareholders becoming members of what is known as a community benefit society.
Co-operatives UK, which helps member-owned ventures, contributed £100,000 in match-funding.
"It's involved a lot of knocking on doors to get the word out, but we also had a professionally organised social media campaign," Mr Atkinson explained.
"The support has been great. We've had a small squad of people putting hundreds of hours in to get the pub ready to reopen.
"We're confident it will all work out. It's a scenic area, there's a beer garden at the back and we have great views to the Lake District as well."
The pub will be managed by tenants Madeline Carter and Warren Machell, who have experience of working in the hospitality industry.
The couple got involved following a chance encounter with Mr Atkinson as he was trying to attract shareholders outside a supermarket in nearby Cockermouth.
"We love how it's community-owned and so many people have been helping and showing support," Miss Carter said.
"We're both very excited, but a little nervous as well."
