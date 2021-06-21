Tebay runner completes four mountain challenge routes in a row
- Published
A runner has completed four 24-hour mountain challenge routes in a row.
Ross Jenkin rested while travelling between the four feats in Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.
The 40-year-old police officer from Tebay, Cumbria, completed the challenge by touching the door of Keswick's Moot Hall at 01:48 BST on Sunday.
Mr Jenkin, who traversed 153 summits and ran 246 miles (397km), said he had had depression wanted to "encourage others" to help their mental health.
"I can safely say that I am stronger now than I was before all this," Mr Jenkin said, adding: "Don't man-up, speak-up."
Mr Jenkin started with the Paddy Buckley Round in North Wales and the Denis Rankin Round in Northern Ireland's Mourne Mountains which he completed within 25 hours 36 minutes and 23 hours two minutes respectively.
He then ran the Ramsay Round in Scotland's Munros in 29 hours seven minutes before ending with the Bob Graham Round in the Lake District, which took him 32 hours 59 minutes "as fatigue took it toll".
A spokesman said Mr Jenkin's support team reported that in the final stages he was still climbing well but downhill sections were causing him "considerable discomfort".
He previously attempted the challenge in August but was thwarted by injury and Storm Francis.
Mr Jenkin was raising funds for Campaign Against Living Miserably and said: "I suffer from depression, so I wanted to encourage others to do something which helps their own mental health."
He praised the support crew including his wife Maria who helped him travel between and complete all four routes across almost seven days.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.