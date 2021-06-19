Cumbrians aged 12-30 urged to get tested as Delta cases rise
Surge testing is being rolled out in Cumbria amid a spike in cases of the Delta variant among young people.
Anyone between the ages of 12 and 30 who lives or works in the area is being asked to take a Covid-19 PCR test, whether or not they have symptoms.
Infections rose from 35 cases per week at the end of May to 250 per week now, Cumbria County Council said.
Colin Cox, the county's director of public health, said it was "critical" people in the age group got tested.
"Infections are spiking in Cumbria and while they are still lower than our neighbouring counties, without action we can expect many more people to become ill," he said.
"Infections are rising fastest among young people.
"Getting as many people tested as possible will help us find those people are infectious but don't know it, this is an important way we can slow the spread."
He said although the process could be an "inconvenience", it was simple and it was essential to get the virus back under contract before restrictions could be further lifted.
The walk-in sites will be open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST from Saturday:
- Carlisle RTS, Carlisle Lake District Airport, Irvington, Carlisle
- Carlisle Cecil Street LTS, Cecil Street Car Park, Carlisle
- Penrith Sandgate Car Park LTS, Penrith Sandgate Car Park, 32 Albert Street, Penrith
- West Cumbria Allerdale House LTS, Allerdale House Overflow Car Park, Workington
- Barrow-in-Furness Town Hall LTS, Barrow Town Hall Courtyard, Cornwallis Street, Barrow
- Copeland Castle Meadows LTS, Castle Meadows Car Park, Whitehaven
- Kendal County Hall LTS, Kendal County Hall Car Park, Busher Walk, Kendal
Those of school age will be offered testing at school.
