Live explosive found on Seascale beach destroyed by bomb team
- Published
Bomb disposal teams carried out a controlled explosion on a "suspicious item" found on a beach near Seascale.
Millom Coastguard was alerted by colleagues in Belfast after it was discovered on Wednesday evening.
An army team from Catterick was later called out at midnight and the device was x-rayed and deemed to be live.
The object was destroyed by experts at 03:30 BST at first light, with officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary also attending, the coastguard said.
It is not known where it came from.
The coastguard warned people not to pick up or move any unusual objects found on beaches and to contact the emergency services.
"Ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes. It's not always obvious what it is, so if you see anything suspicious, or something that looks out of place, leave it where it is," a spokesperson added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.