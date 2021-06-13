Card payments to 'bring Lake District toilets into 21st century'
The expansion of a contactless payment system for public toilets in the Lake District will "bring them into the 21st Century", a council has said.
Lakes Parish Council has agreed to convert some of the facilities to accept card payment only.
Areas including tourist hotspots around the north of Windermere and into Ambleside are affected.
It follows a review of the impact Covid had on the provision of facilities, including health and safety.
Michael Johnson, the clerk of Lakes Parish Council, said: "Having had the foresight to install contactless during 2019, the use of contactless enabled us to be one of the few local authorities in the country, who were able to keep their public toilets open throughout the pandemic, as it was the only means of entry to our toilets for a number of months."
'Alienates people'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that some councillors expressed concerns.
Councillor Vicky Hughes, who represents Ambleside and Grasmere for South Lakeland District Council, said: "It alienates people who don't have cards, such as young children who could get caught out whilst they are playing or hanging out, or older people who don't wish to have cards and all those who generally just prefer to pay by cash."
But Mr Johnson said: "This will not affect vulnerable members of society as our disabled toilets will remain free with radar key entry.
"The council decided that contactless will bring us into the 21st century and this will happen next week."
