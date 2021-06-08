Lee McKnight murder: Co-accused denies luring river death man to her home
- Published
A woman co-accused of murdering a man whose body was found in a river has denied helping to lure him to her home.
The body of Carlisle man Lee McKnight was found in the River Caldew on 24 July, after he had been beaten at an address in the city's Charles Street, Carlisle Crown Court has heard.
Coral Edgar, at whose home the attack is alleged to have occurred, said she had at one point been in a relationship with the 26-year-old.
Six people deny Mr McKnight's murder.
All from Carlisle, the other five people charged with murder are:
- Jamie Davison, 26, of Beverley Rise
- Arron Graham, 26, of Blackwell Road
- Jamie Lee Roberts, 18, of Grey Street
- Carol Edgar, 47, of Charles Street
- Paul Roberts, 51, of Grey Street
Coral Edgar, who is also 26 and the daughter of co-accused Carol Edgar, told the jury her life had been a "chaotic mess" with a catalogue of personal problems including mental health issues and "really bad" drug addiction.
She said she had sourced drugs from Mr McKnight and had been in a relationship with him for a "couple of months" in the early part of last year.
When asked by Caroline Goodwin QC how she felt about his death, Ms Edgar said she felt "horrible" and "sad".
Questioned over whether she had "anything to do with a deliberate plan" to get Mr McKnight to her home so he could be beaten up, she replied: "No."
Earlier, Jamie Lee Roberts' barrister, Richard Littler QC, confirmed the teenager, who was 17 at the time of Mr McKnight's death, would not be giving any evidence as part of the trial.
The trial was previously told that Mr McKnight was beaten over a drug debt after being "lured" to the property.
The jury heard Mr McKnight suffered 36 lacerations to his head and other injuries thought to have been caused while he was secured to a chair.
A farmer found his body, partially wrapped in a curtain, at about 05:00 BST.
The trial continues.
