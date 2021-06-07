BBC News

Kendal sex assault charges after man found injured

image captionPolice said the victim was found on Sandes Avenue, in the vicinity of Sports Direct

Three people have been charged with sexual assault after a man suffered serious injuries.

The 32-year-old was found on Sandes Avenue in Kendal, Cumbria, on 2 June.

Cumbria Police later charged two men aged 43 and 35, and a 17-year-old boy, with sexual assault by penetration, grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.

They have now appeared at South Cumbria Magistrates Court and were remanded to return to crown court on 9 July.

Three people aged 33, 34 and 38 were also arrested and later bailed pending further inquiries, and a 53-year-old women was released under investigation.

