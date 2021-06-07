Appleby Horse Fair: Visitors warned over postponed gathering
Dozens of visitors arrived in Appleby over the weekend, despite the annual horse fair being postponed.
People lined the banks of the River Eden in the Cumbrian town, with some riding horses in the water.
The fair usually attracts thousands of Gypsies and travellers during the first week of June but has been postponed until August due to the pandemic.
Police said a "significant number" of people had arrived and warned that gatherings of more than 30 are banned.
There were reported to be between 300 to 400 people in the town on Saturday, but fewer than a dozen of the traditional caravans.
'Public health grounds'
Cumbria Constabulary said: "Those planning their traditional, annual, horse fair visit were asked to stay away and make plans for later in the summer.
"We are grateful to those who have heeded this message.
"However, a number of people have arrived in and around Appleby.
"Whilst there are no coronavirus regulations preventing people from travelling to different areas of the country and everyone is currently free to travel where they please domestically for a holiday or day trip, there are government restrictions on gatherings of more than 30 people.
"These restrictions remain in place on public health grounds."
Appleby Horse Fair, which is one of the key meeting points for members of the Gypsy, Romany and travelling communities, has only been postponed twice in its 250 year history.
