Kirkoswald villagers raise £190k in bid to buy shop
Villagers in north Cumbria have almost reached their £200,000 target to buy their local shop.
The appeal to save Kirkoswald's only convenience store from closure has had £190,000 in donations from all over the world, including Cyprus and the US.
However, time is running out and a further £10,000 is needed by 30 June to buy the Bridge Street shop.
Ruth Anderson, chair of the Kirkoswald Community Shop committee, said she was delighted by the support.
The committee has also been offering investors shares at £25 each to safeguard's its future and run it as a community venture.
'Friendly chat'
Ms Anderson said: "We are cautiously confident that we will smash our target soon.
"We hope that that won't deter more people from supporting us as more monies raised will place us in a strong position going forward.
"We know that some of the fixtures are tired and need replacing, so further donations will enable us to bring planned refurbishment forward."
Ms Anderson said it was hoped the shop, which was under threat of closure after the owner died, would be up and running in the next few months.
She added: "The pandemic has brought home how important local communities are to people, and for many living alone a trip to the local shop, to see a friendly face behind the counter and to have a friendly chat with might be the only person they speak to that day.
"The very many positive reactions we have received during this campaign demonstrates how much people, both young and old, value this local service and very much wish to see it continue and thrive."
