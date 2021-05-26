New West Cumberland Hospital care unit 'will take pressure off A&E'
A new extension at a Cumbrian hospital will help "take the pressure away" from its accident and emergency department, health chiefs have said.
The £1.5m Same-Day Emergency Care Unit at Whitehaven's West Cumberland Hospital will treat patients with less severe illnesses and injuries.
People will need to be referred to the centre as it is not a walk-in facility.
The move mirrors care developments nationally within the NHS, North Cumbria Integrated Care Trust said.
The unit, which opened its doors to patients for the first time earlier, includes assessment bays and treatment rooms.
Ward manager Nichola Mitchinson said up to 70% of patients treated in the centre would not need to be admitted to other departments within the hospital.
"We're looking at taking some pressure away from the emergency department and low-risk patients will be cared for and discharged within 23 hours.
"It will help with the patient flow."
The unit's opening is part on ongoing redevelopment at the hospital, which has seen large parts of its structure bulldozed in recent years.
It reopened in 2015 following a £90m refurbishment and further work is due to begin next year following an additional £40m investment.
