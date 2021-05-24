Woman stabbed porn-watching partner with screwdriver
A woman who repeatedly stabbed her partner with a screwdriver when she found him looking at pornography has been given a suspended sentence.
Chantelle Parker, 31, also grabbed the man's throat and kicked him down stairs, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Recorder Mike Rhind QC said Parker had a "temper problem" after hearing she had attacked previous partners.
Parker admitted actual bodily harm assault and was sentenced to nine months in jail suspended for 18 months.
The court heard Parker, of Woodhouse Road in Woodhouse, Whitehaven, found her partner downloading pornography on 15 September.
She smashed the electronic tablet he was using before stabbing him repeatedly in the back and shoulder with a screwdriver.
The man fled to his mother's home and photographs of his puncture wounds and scratches were made.
He reported the attack several months later when he spoke to police about other matters but has since retracted his statement, the court heard.
The court heard Parker had mental health issues and was said by her barrister to be "vulnerable" and had suffered a family bereavement in late 2019.
However, she had also been violent towards previous partners, prompting the judge to tell her: "It is absolutely clear from everything that I have read about you that you have got a real problem with your temper."
Parker must complete a rehabilitation requirement and a six-month electronically monitored curfew.
