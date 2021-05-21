Marathon runner completes epic 110-day challenge
A runner has finished an epic challenge of completing 110 marathons in 110 consecutive days.
Gary McKee ran the same 26.2 mile (42km) circuit around his home in Cleator Moor, Cumbria, every day since 1 February, in memory of his father.
The 51-year-old has raised more than £110,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West Cumbria, smashing his initial target of £10,000.
Cheering crowds welcomed him home as he crossed the finish line.
He said he was pleased the town had turned out to greet him.
"I enjoyed the moment. I did look up at the sky and think of the people who you have been running for and the people you run in memory of, and there have been lots of them. I thought about my dad," he said.
"It's a wonderful feeling because everyone had a smile on their face. It has captured the imagination of the town of Cleator Moor and further afield."
Initially after completing the challenge he was holding a cup of tea to keep warm, but he said he was "looking forward to a beer".
Mr McKee is no stranger to challenges - he has previously climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, trekked through New Zealand and ran from Land's End to John O'Groats.
He was inspired to fundraise for Macmillan after his father was diagnosed with cancer in 1997. He died from an unrelated illness in 2003.
His 16-year-old son Alfie and nephew Stuart McKee have also been taking part by cycling 110 marathons in 110 days, and a younger son, Beau, and daughter Minnie have done their own running challenges.
He has also been accompanied by friends Kevin Hetherington, who took part in 55 marathons, and Michael Watson, who joined him for 44.
Mr McKee, who would often complete a marathon before starting his shift at Sellafield, said he would not necessarily be sorry to end the challenge.
Speaking before his final run he described it as an "emotional day".
"I know that it's coming to an end and people tend to think you can't wait to get finished and have a rest," he said.
"But the way I see it is that when you finish donations stop coming in and that's a little bit of a sad part of it."
Sue McDonald, Macmillan fundraising manager for Cumbria, said: "To smash out 110 consecutive marathons is an incredible feat.
"The support from Gary's children and the community has been phenomenal - and to get messages of support from Mo Farah, Sally Gunnell and yesterday from Kevin Sinfield has given everyone such a boost over the many long days.
"There's quite a few tears of joy and pride today - and with good reason."
