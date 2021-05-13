Lee McKnight: Carlisle river death accused 'being chased for drug money'
A drug dealer accused of the murder of a man found dead in a river was himself being chased for money, a jury heard.
The body of Lee McKnight, 26, was discovered in the River Caldew in Carlisle on the morning of 24 July.
Carlisle Crown Court was told he owed money "running into thousands" to Jamie Davison who was under pressure to pay his suppliers.
The 26-year-old, of Beverley Rise, Carlisle, who is one of six people on trial, denies murder.
His five co-accused, including a mother and daughter and a father and son, and also deny murder.
They are:
- Arron Graham, 26, of Blackwell Road
- Jamie Lee Roberts, 18, of Grey Street
- Coral Edgar, 26, of Charles Street
- Carol Edgar, 47, of Charles Street
- Paul Roberts, 51, of Grey Street
The prosecution allege that Mr McKnight, who dabbled in drug dealing in addition to legitimate work, was lured to an address in Charles Street early on 24 July.
'Gets messy'
There he was "beaten to the point of death" by Mr Davison, Mr Graham and Mr Roberts Jr, before being dumped face down in the river, the jury has heard.
Phone data analysis presented in court included messages which allegedly showed Mr Davidson was "being chased for money" — "paper" in slang — by out-of-town criminals.
One message read: "Lad. I've got to see you today. I'll be in Carlisle by 2pm. You need to meet me with some paper before it gets messy. Trying to do you a favour."
Later messages showed "the pressure was still on Davison to pay his supplier", the prosecution said.
Another message read: "We grab that paper tomorrow", to which Mr Davison is said to have replied: "OK, sound."
The trial continues.