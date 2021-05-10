Queen's Commendation for Bravery for firefighter who saved drowning teen
A Cumbrian firefighter who saved a boy from drowning in a Cumbrian river has been rewarded for his actions.
Stephen Wharton has been given the Queen's Commendation for Bravery after pulling Kacper Krauze to safety from the River Eden in February 2019.
Kacper, who was 13 at the time had been swimming in warm weather when he got into difficulties.
His mother Wioletta Krauze praised "hero" Mr Wharton, from Appleby, and the crew for saving her son.
Crew manager at Appleby Fire Station, Mr Wharton, removed his own protective flotation kit so he could go under water and find the teenager who was under the water for between 20 and 30 minutes.
Speaking of her son's recovery Ms Krauze said: "He's always been a strong boy and his recovery has been amazing - he's improving all the time.
"He had a brain injury but is doing so well."
Mr Wharton and firefighter John Bell went into the river, supported by five other crew members on the river bank, and pulled Kacper from the water.
The crew and paramedics resuscitated the boy and he was flown by air ambulance to hospital in Newcastle where he spent several weeks in intensive care.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, John Beard, said the crew acted under extremely challenging circumstances.
"There is no doubt that the quick-thinking, courage and professionalism of all those involved in this rescue helped save the life of a young man - it was a very high-pressured situation," he said.
Mr Wharton said: "I really appreciate being nominated, but I'm just happy Kacper got back to his family. That's the main thing.
"This was a team effort and I'm very honoured to have been recognised."
