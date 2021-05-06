Snow in May: Lake District skiers enjoy unseasonal weather
Skiers in the Lake District have taken advantage of unseasonal snowfall to head to the slopes for the first time in months.
The 85-year-old Lake District Ski Club had been closed during the winter by Covid-19 restrictions.
Snow which started on Tuesday was deep enough by Wednesday to allow the club's tow up Raise, near Helvellyn, to run.
Members were "giddy" at the unusual sight of snow-covered mountains in May, club president Mike Sweeney said.
"I haven't seen snow at this time of year before, but I was speaking to some other members who said there was snow in June in 1963, although that was a very unusual year for weather," he said.
"It was fabulous, people were just giddy with excitement."
Former president of the club and assistant hut warden Gerard Unthank, 80, said there had been "quite a bit of snow this year" which members were previously prevented from enjoying because of lockdown.
"Up here we rely on drifts and have snow fences because we don't get a great depth of snow, but some of the drifts today are as high as the fences," he said.
There are still Covid restrictions in place in the club's hut to ensure social distancing, he added.
BBC Weather presenter Simon King said falling snow was not common in May, but was also "not out of the question".
Current conditions were being caused by a northerly wind which was dominating the weather pattern across the UK, he said.
"In this set up, cold arctic air flows across the UK and there's been enough moisture to produce showers.
"As the air is cold enough, those showers have been wintry with snow falling to relatively low levels."
