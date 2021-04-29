Naked walk across Morecambe Bay to raise charity funds
More than a 100 naturists are step out over the treacherous sands of Morecambe Bay this summer in the first naked walk across the estuary.
British Naturism members will be disrobing for the trek in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Those taking part will begin and end the walk on the Cumbria edge of the bay fully clothed.
They will be accompanied by Michael Wilson, the Queen's Guide to the Sands, who will not be expected to undress.
The trek from Arnside to Kent's Bank, on 20 June, is expected to take about four hours with part of it involving a short wade at knee height.
Once they have set off, the walkers - who will have to comply with social distancing regulations - will be directed by the guide as to when they can strip down to their birthday suits.
Ron O'Hare, British Naturism's campaigns secretary, said there were contingency plans in case the weather turned chilly.
"We will be permitting clothes if walkers feel cold," he said.
"The the main aim is to raise funds for British Heart Foundation - if we have to wear clothes at times to keep warm at times, then so be it."
