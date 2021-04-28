Royal Mail driver admits killing police officer in crash
A Royal Mail van driver has admitted killing an off-duty police officer in a road crash.
Graham Ellison, 59, had denied causing the death of PC Oliver Evans, 27, by careless driving in September 2019 but changed his plea to guilty at Carlisle Crown Court.
Ellison's delivery van collided with Mr Evans' Triumph motorbike on the A683 at Middleton.
Ellison, of Back Lane, Warton, near Carnforth, will be sentenced in June.
A collision expert told the court that as Mr Evans rode around a corner he would have had "only one-and-a-half to two seconds" to respond to a situation which "entirely was the making" of Ellison.
Following his death, Mr Evans' family spoke of being "heartbroken" and described him as a "caring, loving and loyal individual who was a true delight to be around".
Latterly a police constable, Mr Evans initially served as a special constable in Lancashire before joining Cumbria Constabulary, becoming a mobile support group officer and joining the operational support unit in 2017.
He qualified as an advanced driver and undertook training to become a firearms officer.
Cumbria's Chief Constable, Michelle Skeer, had said: "Oli was a dedicated, professional officer who was well-liked by his colleagues."
Ellison was granted unconditional bail ahead of sentencing on 23 June.
