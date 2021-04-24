Lake District fire: Blaze near Whinlatter Forest prompts warning
A grass fire which broke out close to a Lake District forest has prompted a warning about the dangers of wildfires.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said the blaze on a embankment at Thornthwaite near Whinlatter Forest began on Friday but was now contained.
CFRS incident commander Stuart Hook said the cause of the blaze was not known, but urged people not to set campfires or use barbecues in the area.
He said a fire in dry conditions "gets away from you really quickly".
He added the service "just want people to be really vigilant".
A CFRS spokesman said nine fire engines dealt with the 5,300 sq ft (500 sq m) wildfire, which was burning in open scrubland.
In a statement on Facebook, Forestry England thanked all the emergency services who had tackled the blaze and reminded people that "our fire risk in the forest remains high" due to the recent dry conditions.
The Met Office said that April is on track to be one of the driest on record.
