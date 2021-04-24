BBC News

Lake District fire: Blaze near Whinlatter Forest prompts warning

Published
image copyrightKeswick Fire Station
image captionNine fire engines dealt with the fire, which broke out in open scrubland

A grass fire which broke out close to a Lake District forest has prompted a warning about the dangers of wildfires.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said the blaze on a embankment at Thornthwaite near Whinlatter Forest began on Friday but was now contained.

CFRS incident commander Stuart Hook said the cause of the blaze was not known, but urged people not to set campfires or use barbecues in the area.

He said a fire in dry conditions "gets away from you really quickly".

He added the service "just want people to be really vigilant".

image copyrightCFRS
image captionMotorists were asked to avoid nearby roads and people were urged to stay away from the area

A CFRS spokesman said nine fire engines dealt with the 5,300 sq ft (500 sq m) wildfire, which was burning in open scrubland.

In a statement on Facebook, Forestry England thanked all the emergency services who had tackled the blaze and reminded people that "our fire risk in the forest remains high" due to the recent dry conditions.

The Met Office said that April is on track to be one of the driest on record.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.