Lake District: Injured man in four-hour crawl down fell
- Published
A man spent four hours crawling down Eagle Crag after breaking his arm, leg and ribs in a fall in Borrowdale.
The man suffered multiple injuries after slipping on steep ground while descending the Lake District fell.
Knowing he was off the beaten track, he dragged himself down on to the lower slopes of Greenup Ghyll, where he was spotted by some walkers.
He was flown to hospital by the coastguard helicopter when rescuers realised the extent of his injuries.
Two of the walkers had earlier ran down the valley to Stonethwaite to raise the alarm while another stayed with the man and bandaged his leg.
When Keswick Mountain Rescue volunteers arrived after 20:00 BST on Monday night he told them that his whistles went unheard as he was so far from the path.
So he said, in the spirit of the late Doug Scott and his descent of The Ogre, he spent the next three to four hours painfully crawling down the slope.
He was assessed by a team doctor and given strong painkillers before being flown to hospital.