Carlisle groups link to support Down's syndrome mothers
- Published
A mental health charity for mothers in Cumbria has teamed up with a support group for parents of children with Down's syndrome.
The Happy Mums Foundation has linked up with Diff-Ability to provide support.
It will include an online meeting on the 21st day each month - a reference to the extra chromosome 21 that each person with Down's syndrome has.
Bosses said the aim was to create a "safe and non-judgemental space where mums are valued as themselves".
'Very isolating'
Cristina Bowman, from Down's syndrome group Diff-Ability which started in Carlisle last year, said it was vital parents were given the space to share feelings.
"When Max was born I was in shock. It would have really helped me to have someone to chat to, to be able to share my experience," she said.
Sarah Penn, from the Happy Mums Foundation, also based in Carlisle, said when women had babies they often felt unable to ask for help if suffering mental health problems.
She said: "It is a time when they feel they should be feeling a lot of things, and when you're not feeling those things it can be a very lonely, very isolating place.
"That shame is a massive barrier for people asking for help and it's so important that you do get that help."
Regarding the link up with Diff-Ability, she said: "We will be using our experience in hosting support groups to create a safe and non-judgemental space where mums are valued as themselves."