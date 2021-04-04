Body of man found following River Eden search
A man's body has been found following a search of a river after reports a person fell from a boat into the water.
Emergency services were called to the River Eden, near Lazonby in Cumbria, on Saturday at about 15:20 BST, after the alarm was raised.
The search involved specialist police divers, the coastguard, fire crews and mountain rescue volunteers.
Cumbria Police said the man's body was found at 20:45 BST but identification had not yet taken place.
