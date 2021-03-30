Penrith woman left in hospital after attack by partner
A woman spent four days in hospital after her partner punched and kicked her in the head as he "saw red" and "flipped".
Liam James Jacques pursued the woman around her home in Penrith, Cumbria.
She eventually got away and sought help from a neighbour who found her in a distressed state.
Jacques, 30, of Maple Drive, Penrith, admitted an actual bodily harm assault and was jailed for 18 months at Carlisle Crown Court.
Recorder Ciaran Rankin also banned him from contacting the woman for five years.
Jacques had a previous conviction for being violent to his now ex-partner on Christmas Day, 2017.
'Is he going to kill me?'
The court heard the woman had been in a "somewhat troubled" three-year relationship with Jacques.
Both had been drinking alcohol at her home on 6 February when she was attacked.
The court heard that after he smashed a plate and she threw his fishing bag out of the door, he dragged, punched and kicked the woman as she was pursued around the address.
He then put his hand over her mouth "trying to shut her up", prompting her to ask herself: "What's he going to do - kill me next?"
The woman spent four days in hospital having suffered injuries which included a fractured rib, and needed help from an elderly mother she was supposed to be caring for.
"I honestly just can't believe that this has happened. I feel horrified," the victim had said.
Paul Tweddle, representing Jacques, said: "The defendant fully accepts that he - and he alone - is responsible for the injuries."
