Carlisle worker stole from boss to buy wedding wine
- Published
A man stole from his employers to buy wine for his wedding at which his boss was a guest, a court has heard.
Andrew Robert Dickinson stole £8,296.09 from Solway DAF, part of which he used to buy 48 bottles of Bottega Gold Prosecco for his 2018 wedding, Carlisle Crown Court was told.
The firm's managing director said he did not realise "the company had paid for the Prosecco we were drinking".
Dickinson was given a suspended jail term after admitting six fraud charges.
The 38-year-old parts manager was initially caught using a computerised production machine at the truck dealership in Carlisle to make number plates which he then sold to second hand car dealers without the company's knowledge.
After Dickinson, of Springfield Road in Carlisle, was sacked for gross misconduct, more crimes came to light, prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said.
He had bought tyres, parts and tools with company money, doctored invoices and created a PayPal account using a Solway DAF credit card before buying an iPhone, water feature, pebble pool, computer games, a lawn sprinkler and Bluetooth speaker.
He also bought the bottles of win as gifts for female guests at the wedding,
Solway DAF managing director Peter Fullelove described a "betrayal of trust" by Dickinson.
"Ironically, we hadn't realised at the time that the company had paid for the Prosecco we were drinking and thanking them for," Mr Fullelove said.
Kim Whittlestone, defending, said of Dickinson was "utterly ashamed" and had "learned an extremely valuable lesson".
Recorder Katherine Pierpoint suspended a 12-month prison sentence for 18 months.
She said Dickinson had let down himself, his family and his employer, adding: "You were trusted. You stole. You clearly thought you could get away with it, and you kept going.
Dickinson must also complete unpaid work, rehabilitation, a three-month night-time curfew and pay compensation.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.