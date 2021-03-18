Plea for motorhome spaces to curb illegal camping
Shops and pubs in part of the Lake District are being urged to consider creating short-term pitches for camper vans or motorhomes this summer.
Copeland Council said increasing the number of sites would help prevent illegal camping and "manage an anticipated influx" of holidaymakers.
Businesses with available outdoor space could earn extra funds in a "win-win situation", the council pledged.
It is offering advice on the measures business owners would need to take.
The mayor of Copeland, Mike Starkie, said that after the first lockdown last year there were large numbers of motorhome or camper van owners visiting the Lake District, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
'Popular market'
"Some camped in places where it was not appropriate and that caused problems ... we want to make sure there is enough legal capacity," Mr Starkie said.
"Not only would it prevent fly camping and all the issues it brings, it would also allow businesses to capitalise on what is likely to be a popular market."
The council could advise on planning considerations, possible environmental health issues and provision for things like the disposal of waste.
He added: "For example, a pub with some hard standing, could offer a couple of pitches and make some income.
"Hopefully those visitors might then eat in the pub, buy provisions locally or visit an attraction.
"We think it could benefit the whole tourism economy.
"We would encourage people to get in touch and find out exactly what's involved - it might be easier than they thought."
